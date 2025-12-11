The Baltimore Orioles sent shockwaves throughout MLB when they signed first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract. However, the Orioles don't appear finished adding to their roster.

Baltimore has been linked to many of the top pitchers available, including free agent Framber Valdez. The O's are still expected to land a new thrower. But trading for Edward Cabrera of the Miami Marlins seems more feasible than signing Valdez to another major contract, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The Orioles trade for Miami Marlins starter Edward Cabrera, who is under team control for three seasons,” Nightengale wrote. “He’d be the ideal compliment to Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish.”

Article Continues Below

This was a prediction from Nightengale, rather than straight reporting. However, this isn't the first time the Orioles have been linked with Cabrera. With the amount of team control he has, Baltimore would have a key piece of their rotation locked in for the foreseeable future. And now that Alonso has signed, the Orioles have young offensive bats that will now become available for trade.

Over his five years with the Marlins, Cabrera has put up a 4.07 ERA and a 478/216 K/BB ratio. He pitched a new career-high 137.2 innings in 2025, earning his career-best 2.8 WAR. Cabrera threw to a 3.53 ERA and a 150/48 K/BB ratio over his 26 starts.

The Marlins standout may not have the same name value as Valdez. But Alonso's contract will throw a wrench in their big spending free agency plans. With depth now at corner infield, the Orioles look like a perfect match in a Cabrera trade.