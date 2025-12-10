The New York Mets had a disastrous day on Tuesday at the Winter Meetings. Not only did Kyle Schwarber return to the Philadelphia Phillies, but closer Edwin Diaz left Queens for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso is a free agent, but New York is hesitating, which has opened the door for the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles.

“The Red Sox and Orioles are both looking to add an impact power bat to their respective lineups, while the Mets have enjoyed the benefits of Alonso’s power for the past seven years,” MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported. “According to sources, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns — who signed Alonso to a two-year, $54 million deal last February — may be hesitant to give the slugger a deal longer than three years.”

Feinsand continued, “If the Mets balk at the idea of a contract longer than three years, it could open the door for the Red Sox or Orioles to swipe Alonso away from the team that drafted him in the second round in 2016.”

The Mets balked at the idea of a long-term deal for Alonso last offseason. They signed him to a two-year deal with an opt-out after the 2025 season. He led the National League in doubles and racked up 126 RBIs in that year, putting him back in the free-agency pool.

With Kyle Schwarber off the board, Alonso is set up to be the next big contract off the board. His power numbers were not what Schwarber's were last year, but his swing is perfect for the spot behind OBP king Juan Soto. The Mets have cleared money off the books with the Brandon Nimmo trade and by losing Diaz. Bringing back Alonso would put the front office back in the good graces of the fanbase. Will Alonso be back in Queens?