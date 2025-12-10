The Baltimore Orioles are once again in the spotlight of MLB offseason news as the club explores ways to bolster the starting rotation. According to league sources, the Orioles are involved in discussions surrounding a trade with the Miami Marlins centered on right-hander Edward Cabrera, a promising arm drawing attention during the Winter Meetings in Orlando. The development has fueled growing trade rumors, linking the pitcher to a team eager to strengthen it's rotation heading into the 2026 season.

The move would also signal to the rest of the American League that Baltimore views its competitive window as wide open and is willing to sacrifice prospects to win now. Cabrera, 27-years-old, remains under club control through 2028 and is projected to earn roughly $3.7 million next season. He finished 2025 with a 3.53 ERA across 137.2 innings, showcasing electric velocity and a strikeout rate among the league’s top percent. While his potential is undeniable, his health history—including minor elbow and shoulder issues—has made some clubs cautious. Still, for Baltimore, the upside may outweigh the risk.

In an article written by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, the two noted that other teams believed the Marlins were asking too much, though that didn’t seem to deter Baltimore.

“Other clubs say the Marlins’ asking price is high, to the point where some teams believe he will not be traded.”

Rosenthal and Sammon also mentioned that Baltimore’s front office is operating with urgency after a frustrating 2025 campaign. The club is determined to add another quality starter behind Trevor Rogers and Kyle Bradish.

“The Orioles, however, are trying to add a third high-end starter to complement left-hander Trevor Rogers and righty Kyle Bradish. They acquired Rogers from the Marlins at the 2024 trade deadline for outfielder Kyle Stowers and infielder Connor Norby in a deal that worked out well for both teams.”

With Cabrera on the team's offseason radar, the Orioles seem poised to replicate that success, aiming to rebuild an identity built on elite pitching as they prepare for 2026.