The Baltimore Orioles set the tone for the offseason by prying Pete Alonso away from the New York Mets on a five-year, $150 million agreement.

Despite committing $31 million annually to Alonso, MLB Network insider Jon Morosi reports that Baltimore “remains engaged with the top end of the starting pitching market” and has already held discussions with free-agent left-hander Framber Valdez.

Valdez is among the best starters available this winter. No doubt that ten-start slump in 2025 with the 6.05 ERA wasn’t ideal, but it doesn’t take away from how reliably good he’s been over the years. During the first 21 starts of the season, he carried a 2.62 ERA, and the Houston Astros racked up a 15–6 record. He finished the campaign 3.66 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 187 strikeouts across 192 innings.

Valdez has averaged a 3.20 ERA over the past five years, making at least 20 starts in each. He also brings postseason credentials, including a 1.44 ERA in four outings during Houston’s 2022 World Series run.

The Orioles met with Valdez during November’s GM Meetings, along with the Mets and San Francisco Giants, and he is likely to seek a contract in the range of five years and approximately $150 million. Baltimore's continued pursuit indicates that they are not deterred by Alonso’s price tag and intend to add a frontline starter after the departure of Corbin Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez.

The addition of Alonso has strengthened the Orioles' lineup. The 31-year-old is coming off a .272/.347/.524 season with 38 home runs and a National League-leading 41 doubles, surpassing every Baltimore hitter in both categories last season. Since 2019, only Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber have hit more home runs than Alonso’s 264. His contract contains no opt-outs, no deferrals, and includes a partial no-trade clause, locking him with the Orioles through 2030.

Baltimore's offseason overhaul also includes the addition of Taylor Ward, who hit a career-high 36 home runs this past season, and All-Star closer Ryan Helsley on a $28 million deal. The team has also reportedly engaged the Miami Marlins in trade discussions centered on starter Edward Cabrera, with prospect Coby Mayo viewed as a possible piece.

After a disappointing 75–87 finish in 2025 and back-to-back playoff sweeps in 2023 and 2024, the Orioles are clearly pushing to overhaul both their lineup and rotation. If the club succeeds in pairing Alonso’s elite power with a veteran anchor like Valdez, they could enter 2026 with one of baseball’s strongest cores.