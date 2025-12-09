As the MLB free agency dominoes start to fall, outfielder Kyle Tucker's future is still shrouded in mystery. The only thing that is truly known is that Tucker is being courted by numerous franchises.

All of the top contenders will be connected to the outfielder until his name is signed on the dotted line. But now the Baltimore Orioles have joined the sweepstakes, via Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Orioles have reportedly spoken with Tucker's camp, although it's not known how far conversations went.

Baltimore missed out on the playoffs in 2025 after making it the previous two seasons. They have a plethora of young talent and want to return to the postseason. However, a contract for Tucker would still be quite a surprise from the Orioles.

As it stands, the O's rank 22nd in payroll, at just under $49 million, via Spotrac. Tucker is expected to garner one of the biggest contracts in free agency. He would be a massive addition to Baltimore's lineup. But he would also take up a large chunk of their payroll.

Article Continues Below

The Orioles at least seem willing to spend up though, or else they wouldn't talk to the free agent's representatives. It's hard to argue Baltimore pursuing Tucker based on his production at the MLB level.

Over his eight years in the big leagues, the outfielder has hit .273 with 147 home runs, 490 RBIs and 119 stolen bases. He earned his fourth-straight All-Star appearance in 2025 after hitting .266 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and 25 stolen bases.

The Orioles are widely expected to targeting starting pitching in free agency. However, signing Tucker would be one of the biggest splashes of the entire offseason.