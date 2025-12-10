Blockbuster deals are being made throughout MLB. On Wednesday, the Baltimore Orioles decided to sign first baseman Pete Alonso to a whopping $155 million contract.

In the process, Alonso cemented a monumental mark for first basemen with the stroke of a pen, per

Jeff Passan of ESPN. The deal gives him the highest Average Annual Value (AAV) for any first baseman at $31 million. Altogether, Alonso will receive $185 million, including his annual salary of $30 million from the prior year.

In 2025, Alonso finished the season with the New York Mets, batting .272 with 170 hits, 38 home runs, and 126 RBIs. Also, the Mets finished the season at 83-79 and didn't make the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Orioles finished in last place in the AL East with a 75-87 record.

The landmark deal comes after the Mets were pressured to re-sign Alonso, following the loss of reliever Edwin Diaz to the Dodgers. Also, the Mets' reluctance opened the door for the Orioles and Boston Red Sox to take a chance.

Overall, Alonso brings a tremendous amount of offensive prowess to the Orioles. Overall, he is a power-hitting, run-scoring, reliable player. He also brings some much-needed right-handed hitting and proven experience.

Alonso is a five-time All-Star and was the 2019 Rookie of the Year. Additionally, he won the 2025 NL Silver Slugger Award and has won many Home Run derbies.

The highest-paid first basemen in MLB history

After signing the deal, Alonso joins a historic trifecta of first basemen. Two of his contemporaries, Freddie Freeman and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., previously held the record for the highest AAV for a first baseman.

In 2022, Freeman signed a six-year $162 million contract. Also, his AAV is $27 million. In April, the Toronto Blue Jays signed Guerrero to a historic 14-year $500 million contract. That brought in $27 million annually.

Now Alonso has overtaken both with the highest AAV in history.