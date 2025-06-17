The Seattle Mariners are 36-35 heading into Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. The Mariners have been fighting with the Houston Astros for the top spot in the American League West all season.

With the trade deadline looming, Seattle is one of many teams looking to be aggressive on the market. The Baltimore Orioles are one first teams brought up in Mariners' search for a trade partner. The latest rumors say that they are interested in Ryan O'Hearn replacing Rowdy Tellez at first base.

Baltimore's trade deadline plans are still unclear, but the organization has a month and a half to turn their season around. After a terrible start, the Orioles fired their manager, but that has not helped them recover.

Now, the front office is deciding whether or not they will buy or sell at the deadline. The Mariners, for one, hope that it is the latter. First base is one of the only real holes on the roster. Tellez's start to the season was underwhelming, and O'Hearn's bat would be an asset in the heart of the Seattle's lineup.

While the trade is easy enough to point out, setting O'Hearn's price tag is a bit more difficult. The 31-year-old is in the middle of one of the best seasons of his career at the plate.

However, a trade for him would likely be a half-season rental for the Mariners. Because of that, O'Hearn's value heavily depends on how desperate Seattle is to bring him in and what Baltimore would want in return. Tellez is an appropriate replacement at first base, but the Orioles would likely want to have a prospect sent their way.

We came up with a hypothetical deal for both sides.

Baltimore receives: 1B Rowdy Tellez, SP Michael Morales

Seattle receives: 1B/OF Ryan O'Hearn

Why should the Mariners make this deal?

The Mariners' offense is one of the better teams in Major League Baseball. Cal Raleigh is in the middle of a massive season for Seattle. Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena have recovered from shaky starts to complete a formidable trio.

However, Tellez's production just isn't what the team needs right now. His 11 home runs are nice, but a .207 batting average before Tuesday's game is too low.

O'Hearn provides the Mariners with the boost in contact without sacrificing any power. O'Hearn has one less home run than Tellez, but a .306 batting average is much more attractive.

If he can translate his batting skills to Seattle, he would be an asset for manager Dan Wilson who can go anywhere in the order. He also gives the Mariners better fielding at first base, something that becomes more and more important as the season goes on.

Morales is a prospect that Seattle likely does not want to part with. However, the 22-year-old starter has been inconsistent in the minor leagues outside of last year. He is still in Double-A Arkansas but is expected to make it to the major leagues in 2025.

Even though the Mariners are without Bryce Miller, the odds of Morales finding a spot on the team this season is unlikely. At this point, he gives them more on the trade market than as a pitcher in the minors.

Why should the Orioles make this deal?

O'Hearn joined the Orioles in 2023, quickly becoming a fan favorite as a veteran presence. His consistent performance at the plate remains one of the few bright spots on Baltimore's roster. He leads the team in average and on-base percentage while hitting the second-most home runs before Tuesday's action.

Despite his efforts, the Orioles find themselves almost out of the race in the AL East. With the trade deadline looming over their heads, they could look to sell high on an expiring contract.

Tellez is not an upgrade for Baltimore, and that is ok. His is also an expiring contract that gives the Orioles flexibility to bring him back at a comfortable number instead of overspending.

Morales, on the other hand, is an intriguing prospect that Baltimore could bring into their development system, one of the best in the league. With Grayson Rodriguez targeting a second-half return to the Orioles' rotation, there is a lot of opportunity in the short term.

After shocking the league over the last few seasons, Baltimore was dealt a severe reality check in 2025. Despite that, they could still walk away from the trade deadline happy. It all comes down to getting everything they can if they decide to move on from a veteran piece like O'Hearn.

Bringing in Morales in a trade could be the answer. Regardless, the Mariners and other teams will be calling about O'Hearn's availability, and the Orioles could have their choice of packages for him.