Tomoyuki Sugano is the last name on the Baltimore Orioles' rotation, but the 35-year-old rookie made history against the Cleveland Guardians. Sugano joins Masahiro Tanaka and Hiroki Kuroda as the only Japanese pitchers to pitch seven innings or more within their first four starts in the season, according to Baltimore Sun writer Matt Weyrich.

Sugano tossed a gem against Cleveland, allowing just two runs and five hits on Thursday. He led the Orioles to a series win against the Guardians, their first of the season. Baltimore's rookie pitcher is already a favorite amongst Orioles fans, and Thursday's start is a good sign.

The Orioles need their Japanese pitcher to continue his stellar play as they wait for Zach Eflin, Grayson Rodriguez, and Kyle Bradish to recover from injuries. Manager Brandon Hyde is hoping that Thursday's game will help the team build momentum moving forward.

Sugano got six runs of support from the Orioles' offense, including two home runs in a five-run sixth inning that decided the game. Baltimore stars Gunnar Henderson and Royce O'Hearn fueled the team's offense, a trend the team hopes will continue.

Securing their first season series win almost a month into the regular season is concerning for a Baltimore team that won more than 90 games last year. However, Henderson and co-star Adley Rustchman have begun to settle in at the plate. The Orioles have their eyes set on a return to the postseason despite a slow start.

During his arrival in Baltimore, Sugano shared a message that echoed the fanbase's desire to win. He is off to a solid start to his major league career, giving Hyde an extra pitcher to turn to once the team is fully healthy.

When the Orioles are whole, they are dangerous. Sugano's historic start might not end up being the only history made by the team this year if they realize their goals.