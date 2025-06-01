Baltimore Orioles veteran pitcher Charlie Morton made history Sunday for his team. Morton became the oldest hurler in team history to have a start without allowing an earned run, per MLB.com.

Morton is 41 years and 201 days old. The previous pitcher who held the Orioles record was Mike Cuellar, who was 39 when he did it in 1976. Cuellar threw a nine-inning shutout for the Orioles against the Texas Rangers in June of that year.

Morton helped guide Baltimore to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday. The Orioles swept the lowly White Sox, in a three-game series.

Morton did give up one unearned run to the White Sox, over six plus innings of work. He also allowed six hits against Chicago.

Morton is now 2-7 on the season, following the victory.

The Orioles are looking for wins this year

Article Continues Below

Baltimore earned their first series sweep of the season on Sunday over the White Sox. It was certainly a bright spot to a tough season for the Orioles, who are last in the American League East.

The club is working with an interim manager in Tony Mansolino. Mansolino took the reins after the Orioles parted ways with manager Brandon Hyde. Hyde got canned due to the team's struggles.

Mansolino has the Orioles looking a bit better in the last few weeks. Baltimore is considering the skipper for their full-time manager job, and the team has won six of their last 10. More wins means that it will be harder for the team to overlook Mansolino when it makes its next hire.

Morton has now won his last two starts for the club, after starting the campaign 0-7. His ERA was sky-high before these last two outings. Currently, Morton holds a 6.20 ERA on the campaign.

The team is now 22-36 after defeating Chicago Sunday. Baltimore is back in action on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners.