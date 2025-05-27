The Baltimore Orioles received updates on catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Cedric Mullins before their game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night, via Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun.

“Orioles’ Adley Rutschman (head) is scheduled to take batting practice pregame, weather permitting, Tony Mansolino says. Cedric Mullins is out of the lineup for second straight day because the doubleheader and day game in Boston ‘banged him up' but he’s available off the bench,” Weyrich wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rutschman exited a game over the weekend after taking a foul ball off of his catcher's mask. The fact that he is scheduled to take batting practice is a positive sign, though.

The 27-year-old has recorded a .211/.310/.349 slash line to go along with a .659 OPS across 50 games played so far in 2025. Rutschman's struggles have been impossible to ignore, but the Orioles are still hopeful that the catcher can return to the lineup as soon as possible.

Mullins, meanwhile, is out of the lineup following a long series in Boston against the Red Sox. He is available off the bench, though, and is seemingly not dealing with a serious injury.

Mullins, 30, owns a .226/.320/.446 slash line with a .767 OPS in 49 games played up to this point in the '25 campaign. He could return to the lineup on Wednesday barring any setbacks.

Orioles finding positive momentum despite injury concerns

The Orioles have endured a down season. Baltimore's 19-34 record has them sitting in last place in American League East. The good news — despite the overall underperformance and injury concerns — is that the O's enter Tuesday's contest having earned three consecutive victories.

This Orioles ball club will attempt to carry the positive momentum into Tuesday night's affair against the Cardinals. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM EST as Baltimore looks to win a fourth straight game.