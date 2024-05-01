The Baltimore Orioles revealed a mixed bag of injury updates on Wednesday. Right-handed starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez was reportedly placed on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, while left-handed starting pitcher John Means has been activated, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Pitching injuries have been far too common in MLB over the past few seasons. Baltimore is going to miss Rodriguez without question. Means will join a rotation that currently includes Corbin Burnes, Dean Kremer, Cole Irving, and Albert Suarez.

The Orioles currently lead the American League East with a 19-10 record. It's been a strong start to the season for the O's despite a number of starting pitcher injuries.

Grayson Rodriguez suffers injury

Rodriguez made his MLB debut in 2023. He pitched to a 4.35 ERA across 23 games. Rodriguez was a highly-regarded prospect, and he displayed signs of stardom at times during the '23 campaign.

He's pitched well so far in 2024. Before suffering the injury, Rodriguez had a 3.71 ERA across six starts. The Orioles were excited to see how Rodriguez would perform throughout the entirety of his second MLB season. Now, it is unclear when he will return to the rotation.

Overall, the Orioles rotation has fared well considering the circumstances. Kyle Bradish and Tyler Wells have also dealt with injuries in addition to Means. Losing Rodriguez as well is far from ideal.

The good news is that Means is set to return.

John Means returns to Orioles rotation

Means, who finished second in American League Cy Young voting and was an All-Star in 2019, has pitched in a total of six games over the past two years due to injuries. Although it was a limited sample size, Means pitched well in those six games. In fact, he's pitched to a respectable 3.74 ERA during his career.

Staying healthy has been a concern for Means, though.

The 31-year-old is hoping to remain on the mound moving forward. The Orioles will unquestionably benefit from his presence. He features the ceiling of a quality No. 2 pitcher in a rotation.

With Corbin Burnes leading the way, there will be no pressure on Means to be an ace. He was expected to lead the rotation following his breakout 2019 season. Now, he can slowly work his way back into finding his rhythm.

Orioles' 2024 outlook

Baltimore plays in the best division in baseball. The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays could all realistically compete for the American League East title.

The Orioles are going to hit at a respectable level. Pitching will ultimately be the difference-maker. Baltimore should be able to seriously compete for the division title if their pitching holds up moving forward.

The rotation is not the best in baseball, but it features enough talent to give the Orioles opportunities to win. It will be interesting to see how John Means performs following his return from injury. Meanwhile, the Orioles will hope that Grayson Rodriguez can re-join the rotation as soon as possible.