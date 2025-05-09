The Baltimore Orioles came into the 2025 season as one of the favorites to make a run at the American League pennant. While there is still plenty of time for the Orioles to turn their season around, manager Brandon Hyde's team is in last place in the American League East with a 13-23 record. The Orioles go into Friday night's road game with the Los Angeles Angels on a 5-game losing streak, but they could get a lift as outfielder Tyler O'Neill returns from the Injured List.

O'Neill has been sidelined with a neck ailment, but he is expected to be back in the lineup shortly. The power hitter — he belted 31 home runs for the Red Sox last year — could give the Orioles a significant lift if he is healthy and he can begin to hit the ball out of the ball park on a consistent basis for the struggling team.

The Orioles won the American League East two years ago and were a playoff team last year, but this year's team has not been able to put enough runs on the board on a consistent basis. However, the team's biggest problem has been the absence of a strong starting pitching staff. Orioles opponents have been able to score early and dictate the pace in a majority of games this season and that's why the team finds itself 10 games below the .500 mark

The return of a strong hitter like O'Neill can often pay dividends to to the entire lineup. In addition to providing power hitting and the ability to get on base, the presence of O'Neill may take pressure off of the other skilled hitters in the batting order.

Orioles have to figure it out quickly

O'Neill hit a home run once again in Baltimore's season opener, and that's something he has done each of the last six seasons. However, he has just 2 home runs and 6 runs batted in in the 18 games he has played in 2025.

The Orioles have several big-name players in their lineup, but many of them are not producing yet. Catcher Adley Rutschman is slashing .210/.314/.345 while shortstop Gunnar Henderson's slash line is .250/.293/.405.

While first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and centerfielder Cedric Mullins both have seven home runs and have been fairly effective, Ryan Mountcastle, Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad are not living up to expectations.

O'Neill is coming off a season in which he had the second-best power numbers of his big-league career. He pounded 34 home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2021.