The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a nightmare season. The team has been plagued by injuries and the players healthy enough to take the field aren’t hitting. The Orioles have been shutout eight times this season – twice in the last five games. Opposing pitchers have taken no-hit bids into the seventh inning or later in three of the last five games. And Baltimore has gone 1-4 over that span.

Interim manager Tony Mansolino attempted to explain the offense’s lack of production following the Orioles' 7-0 loss to the Texas Rangers Wednesday. “I think there’s a little bit of fatigue right now. This has been a grind. I think you can attribute a little bit of that to that,” Mansolino said, per Jake Rill of MLB.com.

“I think guys are trying to win. I think there’s a little bit of, not anxiety, but maybe a tick of pressing at times,” he added.

The Orioles fended off three near no-hitters in five games

The Orioles have been outscored 26-13 in the last five games, contributing to their -87 run differential, the third-worst in baseball. Jacob deGrom was the latest pitcher to dominate Baltimore. The veteran ace came close to a no-hitter, taking his bid into the eighth inning before giving up a single to Colton Cowser. It was the Orioles' first and last hit of the game.

Converted reliever Jacob Latz made the third start of his four-year career on Tuesday and he took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning against Baltimore. The Orioles rallied in that game, scoring five runs after breaking up the no-no. But the Rangers went on to win 6-5 in the 10th inning.

The Orioles' brutal five-game stretch began against the New York Yankees on Saturday. Clarke Schmidt threw seven hitless innings against Baltimore before Aaron Boone went to the bullpen. Schmidt had thrown 103 pitches so the Yankees manager turned things over to reliever JT Brubaker, who immediately gave up a hit to Gary Sanchez. But that would be the Orioles' only hit in a 9-0 loss.

Injuries have played a major role in Baltimore’s struggles this season. Eleven players are currently in the IL, including Adley Rutschman, Ryan Moutcastle, Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish, who aren’t expected back until after the All-Star break.

The Orioles fell to 34-46 following Wednesday’s shutout loss to the Rangers. The team is 12 games behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East and 7.5 games back in the Wild Card hunt.