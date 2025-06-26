Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom has been one of Major League Baseball's best in 2025. With Nathan Eovaldi still on Bruce Bochy's injured list, the Rangers manager has relied heavily on his new ace. Luckily for him, deGrom was just as dominant as ever against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

deGrom left the game after Colton Cowser broke up his no-hitter in the eighth inning. Even though Texas was the road team, Orioles fans in attendance realized just how great his performance was. According to DLLS Sports' Jeff Wilson, Baltimore fans gave deGrom a standing ovation as he left the game.

One New York Mets fan reminisced about deGrom after his start.

The Rangers' offense showed up for deGrom as well. After Cowser knocked him out of the game, he had a 7-0 lead. Bochy's relievers came in and completed the shutout, giving deGrom his eighth win of the season.

Across the full game, Cowser's single was the only hit the Orioles got on Wednesday. Despite Gunnar Henderson claiming that a turnaround is inevitable for Baltimore, deGrom was not having it.

Bochy has been impressed by deGrom all season. His brilliance on the mound is one big reason why the Rangers are still in the American League Wild Card race.

deGrom's name is in trade rumors as the deadline approaches. The 12-year veteran is well on his way to his fifth All-Star appearance. If he can stay on the mound throughout the rest of the season, he could even push Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal for the AL Cy Young Award.

Fans of one team rarely cheer for an opposing player. The fact that Orioles fans showed such respect to deGrom is a good example of how the rest of the league views him. Despite dealing with injuries throughout his career, deGrom commands respect and remains dominant.