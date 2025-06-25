Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will eventually retire (again) and go down as one of the greatest managers to ever coach baseball. When he came back out of retirement the first time to manage the Rangers, he led them to a World Series title against the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. Two years later, the Rangers are 39-41 on the season, which places them 4th in the AL West Division, 7.5 games back of the Houston Astros.

On Tuesday, starting pitcher Jacob Latz had a no-hit bid in the 7th inning against the Baltimore Orioles but allowed a hit and two runs to end what was an incredible start. Bochy had nothing but great things to say about the performance.

“What a job, huh? He's been throwing the ball well. He was right on it. Good fastball, good changeup, slider, terrific job that young kid did. He's just getting better and better. It's a tough one for him not to get the win, but he did all he could. Really really impressive outing.”

Article Continues Below

As mentioned in the interview, Latz was a spot starter, and there were no expectations of him having the outing he had. Bochy kept him in the game after the hit allowed, but after he walked the following batter then that was it. Since becoming a spot starter, Latz has pitched 11.2 innings, allowing just three runs and four hits. Maybe being a full-time starter could be in store for the southpaw, especially after this outing.

On the season, Latz has a 3.22 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 34 strikeouts, and 16 walks in 36.1 innings.

Tyler Mahle remains on the IL, so Latz could get another start next week. Jacob deGrom continues his hot season on Wednesday as the Rangers take on the Orioles for the rubber match. These two teams will meet again at the start of next week in Texas.