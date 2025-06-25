Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will eventually retire (again) and go down as one of the greatest managers to ever coach baseball. When he came back out of retirement the first time to manage the Rangers, he led them to a World Series title against the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2023. Two years later, the Rangers are 39-41 on the season, which places them 4th in the AL West Division, 7.5 games back of the Houston Astros.

On Tuesday, starting pitcher Jacob Latz had a no-hit bid in the 7th inning against the Baltimore Orioles but allowed a hit and two runs to end what was an incredible start. Bochy had nothing but great things to say about the performance.

“What a job, huh? He's been throwing the ball well. He was right on it. Good fastball, good changeup, slider, terrific job that young kid did. He's just getting better and better. It's a tough one for him not to get the win, but he did all he could. Really really impressive outing.”

Article Continues Below
More Texas Rangers News
Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) reacts after striking out during the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Seager deGrom
3 Rangers who must be on trade block ahead of 2025 deadlineZachary Howell ·
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cody Bradford (61) on the mound against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Rangers pitcher dealt devastating injury blowJoey Mistretta ·
Apr 23, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger (21) stands on the field during a break in the action against the Athletics in the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Jake Burger hits Rangers’ injured list with oblique ailmentMike Gianakos ·
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom throws to the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park.
Rangers star Jacob deGrom’s latest gem vs. Pirates has Bruce Bochy fanboyingTroy Finnegan ·
Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers reacts after throwing out the first pitch, with her teammates in the background prior to game between the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals at Globe Life Field.
Wings’ Paige Bueckers delivers ‘nonchalant’ strike in 1st pitch before Royals-RangersJess Koffie ·
uJun 8, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy (15) in the dugout before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Bruce Bochy moves up all-time ejection leaderboard vs. White SoxMike Gianakos ·

As mentioned in the interview, Latz was a spot starter, and there were no expectations of him having the outing he had. Bochy kept him in the game after the hit allowed, but after he walked the following batter then that was it. Since becoming a spot starter, Latz has pitched 11.2 innings, allowing just three runs and four hits. Maybe being a full-time starter could be in store for the southpaw, especially after this outing.

On the season, Latz has a 3.22 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 34 strikeouts, and 16 walks in 36.1 innings.

Tyler Mahle remains on the IL, so Latz could get another start next week. Jacob deGrom continues his hot season on Wednesday as the Rangers take on the Orioles for the rubber match. These two teams will meet again at the start of next week in Texas.