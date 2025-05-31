The Baltimore Orioles' 2025 season has not gone to plan so far. Their manager, Brandon Hyde, lost his job. Many of the team's core position players, such as catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Colton Cowser, have been hurt or ineffective. The pitching staff has been very disappointing as well, as the veteran additions made by general manager Mike Elias have been disappointing, to say the least. Yet, there might be a bit of good news on the way. Veteran outfielder Tyler O'Neill spoke about his recovery from a shoulder impingement to beat writer Andy Kostka as he prepares to travel with the team to Seattle to play the Mariners in a couple days.

“Tyler O’Neill said he thinks the shoulder impingement is related to his earlier neck inflammation,” posted Kostka on X, formerly Twitter, Saturday. “He plans to travel to Seattle with the team as he continues working toward a return. He hit today in on-field BP.”

Hopefully this knowledge will help aid O'Neill in his recovery, as well helping to prevent a similar type of injury from occurring again. The veteran is in the first year of a three-season contract with Baltimore, brought in for his power, defense and veteran leadership. Elias and interim manager Tony Mansolino would undoubtedly prefer a healthy O'Neill in their lineup as well. When he does return to the field, can O'Neill help the O's turn things around?

Can Tyler O'Neill help Orioles turn 2025 season around?

The Orioles have made appearances in the last two postseasons, and the team won the AL East in 2023. The major league roster is stocked with young and emerging talent like Rutschman, Cowser, third baseman Gunnar Henderson, second baseman Jackson Holliday and much more. Yet, why does each one of these young players feel like a disappointment this season? Whether its injury or regression, why are all of these talented hitters not pulling their weight?

It's up to Elias and Mansolino to figure out. If the interim manager can help steady to ship and steer the O's back towards .500, maybe he's a long-term fit as well. If not, then a new manager will almost assuredly be in the dugout next season. That will be a hire that is crucial to the immediate and future success of the franchise. If Elias misses on that choice, then who knows what will happen to this current core of Birds that call Camden Yards home.