The Baltimore Orioles could soon see one of their newest stars take the international stage, as first baseman Pete Alonso has made his interest in joining Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic clear. Alonso recently signed a five-year, $155 million contract that runs through the 2030 season, positioning him as a central piece of the Orioles lineup and a potential boost to their championship pursuit. He views the tournament as both meaningful and competitive, making his possible inclusion notable as the Team USA roster continues to take shape.

During the appearance on the Foul Territory Network, Alonso spoke directly about his interest in returning to international competition. The Orioles first baseman explained that he has not yet heard from Team USA leadership but made his enthusiasm unmistakable as roster construction for the World Baseball Classic 2026 continues.

The interview clip was later shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the show, where the slugger delivered a direct message to Team USA manager Mark DeRosa regarding his availability for the tournament.

“DeRo if you want to give me a call, it's fine. It'd be great.”

Alonso’s comments arrive at a key moment for Team USA roster planning. With first base still unsettled, the Orioles slugger offers proven power, durability, and familiarity with the unique rhythm of the World Baseball Classic 2026. His previous experience in the tournament removes much of the uncertainty that often surrounds spring international commitments.

The Orioles also benefit from Alonso’s transparency. By stating his interest early in the offseason, the organization gains clarity as it maps out spring workloads and preparation. Alonso’s ability to handle a full season while navigating high-pressure environments only strengthens his case on both fronts.

As DeRosa and Hill continue shaping the Team USA roster, Alonso’s public message places him squarely in the conversation. Whether the call comes sooner or later, the 31-year-old first baseman has made one thing clear. If Team USA needs power in the middle of the order, he is ready and waiting.