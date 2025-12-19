The Baltimore Orioles have been among the biggest players of the 2025 MLB offseason. Just weeks after signing Pete Alonso to a $155 million deal, the Birds have struck again. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that the Orioles are closing in on a deal for Tampa Bay Rays starter Shane Baz.

“Orioles are in serious discussions with Rays on a trade for right-hander Shane Baz, sources tell The Athletic. Rays would acquire prospects in return,” Rosenthal reported.

Baz went 10-12 with a 4.87 ERA in 31 games last season for the Rays. In exchange, the Orioles gave up four prospects and a draft pick, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

‘Trade news: The Baltimore Orioles are acquiring right-hander Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Slater de Brun, catcher Caden Bodine, right-hander Michael Forret, outfielder Austin Overn as well as a Competitive Balance Round A pick, sources tell ESPN.”

The top prospect the Orioles parted with was Slater de Brun, the 18-year-old outfielder who was sixth in their pipeline. Caden Bodine was 10th, Michael Forret 11th, and Austin Overn was 30th.

The Orioles did not have the pitching to come back from a sluggish start to the 2025 season. After losing Corbin Burnes in free agency, they signed veteran Charlie Morton and 36-year-old rookie Tomoyuki Sugano. That was not enough, so they came out and traded prospects for a legit mid-rotation starter.

The Orioles also got a breakout season from Trevor Rogers, who posted a 1.81 ERA in 18 starts to end the year. Despite an injury history, the Birds are going to trust him to be their ace as of now. But free agency is far from over, and the Orioles have a new owner who is ready to spend.

Could Framber Valdez or Tatsuya Imai be headed to Baltimore before spring training? The Orioles have become big offseason players, and they could still use another pitcher.