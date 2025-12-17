The Baltimore Orioles reportedly agreed to a minor league contract with Albert Suarez on Wednesday, according to Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner.

“The Orioles have agreed to a minor league deal with right-hander Albert Suárez, they announce,” Kostka wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Baltimore non-tendered him last month but have him back in the system. And catcher Maverick Handley cleared waivers and heads to Triple-A.”

The Suarez signing continues a busy offseason for the O's. They already acquired Taylor Ward via trade and Pete Alonso in free agency. Baltimore has also been linked to Framber Valdez in free agency.

While Suarez may not be as big of a name as those other players, he's still a pitcher who is more than capable of making an impact. He is also versatile, as he's previously pitched in both relief and starting roles.

Suarez began his big league career in San Francisco with the Giants in 2016. After also pitching with the Giants in 2017, Suarez would not appear at the MLB level again until 2024 with the O's. The '24 campaign ended up being his best season in the big leagues, as he recorded a respectable 3.70 ERA across 32 total appearances (24 starts). Suarez was limited to five games pitched in 2025 due to injury, however.

Nevertheless, Suarez displayed the ability to find success with the Orioles in 2024. Bringing him back represents a low-risk move that could prove to be a tremendous decision if Suarez can stay healthy and replicate his '24 performance on the mound.

It will be interesting to see what Albert Suarez can accomplish at 36 years old.