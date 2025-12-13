Undoubtedly, the aftereffects of the Baltimore Orioles signing Pete Alonso to a $155 million deal are still being felt. Moreover, there is insight into what led to the historic signing, courtesy of Alonso's agent Scott Boras.

On Friday, Boras shared with reporters about the conversation he had with Alonso about what the Orioles were offering him, per SNY TV.

“I get to tell Pete about the want, how they want this man to play for them. How important it is. What they do, how they do it. You can hear the tone. You understand what it means to acquire someone like this.”

Ultimately, Alonso concluded his career with the New York Mets from 2019-2025. During that stretch, he became known as the “Polar Bear” due to his ability to be a power-hitting first baseman. Along the way, Alonso captured an inordinate amount of hardware. In 2019, he was named the NL Rookie of the Year and has won multiple Home Run derbies.

Additionally, Alonso was named to five All-Star teams (2019, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025). Also, this year won the 2025 NL Silver Slugger Award.

Fortunately, he has one of the most transformational sports agents at his side.

Scott Boras knows how to get deals done .

Certainly, it goes without saying that Boras has left his mark on the baseball world. Over the years, some of his biggest clients included Alex Rodriguez and Juan Soto. Overall, Boras was able to negotiate deals for his clients that would benefit them in the long run.

In 2004, Boras negotiated a trade between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees for A-Rod. This was one year after A-Rod signed the historic $252 million contract with the Rangers.

In 2024, Boras was the mastermind behind Soto signing the largest contract in sports history. Ultimately, Soto signed a $765 million deal with the Mets.

Altogether, Boras' approach has been referred to as the “Boras Effect”.