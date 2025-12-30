One of the busier teams of the offseason in the MLB landscape has been the Baltimore Orioles, who are looking to get back on track after missing the playoffs in what was a disappointing 2025 campaign for the organization. The Orioles made one of the biggest splashes of this free agency period by poaching star first baseman Pete Alonso from the New York Mets earlier this month.

On Monday, that momentum continued when the Orioles re-signed right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin to a new deal that will keep him with the team moving forward.

With these two signings, along with some of the other moves that the Orioles have made this offseason, some have wondered if the team will now finally take their foot off the gas a bit as the offseason proceeds.

However, according to the latest reports, that is not the approach that the team has in mind.

“Baltimore has been baseball's most active club this offseason, upgrading its lineup (Pete Alonso and Taylor Ward), its bullpen (Ryan Helsley and Andrew Kittredge), its bench (Leody Taveras) and its rotation (Shane Baz and Eflin). Is this the end of the Orioles’ pursuit of starting pitching? Possibly not,” reported Jake Rill of MLB.com.

“The O’s have been linked to top free-agent starters such as left-handers Framber Valdez and Ranger Suárez, having reportedly met with the former at the GM Meetings in Las Vegas in mid-November. President of baseball operations Mike Elias has made it known he’d be shopping in the upper tiers of the free-agent pitching market,” he added.

The Orioles could certainly use some more help on their pitching staff even after the re-signing of Eflin, and Suarez and Valdez would be big boosts for the team in that department.

In any case, the Orioles are set to begin spring training for the 2026 MLB season in February.