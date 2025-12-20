The Baltimore Orioles reshaped their roster this offseason with a major addition, and questions quickly followed. After the signing of Pete Alonso, attention shifted to how the move impacts Coby Mayo and the broader roster outlook as the Orioles look ahead to the 2026 season.

Baltimore committed five years and significant money to Alonso, solidifying first base for the foreseeable future. That decision immediately created uncertainty around Mayo, a young bat who logged extended major league time over the past two seasons. The organization has made it clear the signing does not close the door on his opportunity.

The Baltimore Sun’s Matt Weyrich shared comments on X (formerly known as Twitter), from president of baseball operations Mike Elias regarding how the Orioles plan to handle Mayo’s role following the Alonso acquisition.

Mike Elias says there's "still a lot of playing time available" for Coby Mayo even after signing Pete Alonso. He indicated Mayo will see time at first base and DH, and they're open to the "exploration of other positions" including a move back to third base or corner outfield. — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) December 20, 2025

Elias emphasized flexibility as the guiding principle. Mayo is expected to see time at designated hitter while remaining an option at first base when matchups allow. The Orioles are also open to expanding his defensive responsibilities as part of their long-term plan.

The 24-year old's role now extends beyond a single position. Elias confirmed the organization is exploring a return to third base and has not ruled out potential reps in the corner outfield. That versatility could allow the Orioles to keep Mayo’s bat in the lineup while maximizing Alonso’s presence in the middle of the order.

From a roster construction standpoint, the approach signals balance rather than displacement. Mayo experienced inconsistency early in his career, but the front office continues to view his development as a priority. The addition of Alonso brings power and stability rather than a directive to replace internal options.

The Orioles believe internal competition will strengthen the lineup. Mayo enters 2026 with a clearer understanding of expectations and a defined path to at bats. If he adapts defensively, Baltimore can deploy a deeper and more flexible offense.

Ultimately, the Alonso signing reshapes roles rather than futures. For Mayo, the message is straightforward. Opportunity remains and how he capitalizes on it will help determine his place in Baltimore’s plans moving forward.