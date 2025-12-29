The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the biggest players in free agency. Pete Alonso is the big splash, landing in Baltimore on a five-year deal. But Baltimore re-signed a pitcher on Sunday who is coming off a tough year. The Orioles have brought back Zach Eflin on a one-year contract worth $10 million, per multiple reports.

“The Baltimore Orioles, making another big move to return to the postseason, sign veteran starter Zach Eflin to a one-year deal,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported. New York Post insider Jon Heyman reported the 2026 salary, while Andy Kosta of THe Balatimore Banner reported that there is a 2027 mutual option.

Eflin joined the Orioles at the 2024 trade deadline from the Tampa Bay Rays. He posted a 2.60 ERA in nine starts down the stretch in 2024 and allowed just one run in four playoff innings. But 2025 was nothing short of disastrous for the starter. He made just 14 starts, going 6-5 with a 5.93 ERA. In those 14 starts, Baltimore went just 7-7.

Because of the poor results and the injury that cut his season short in late July, Eflin did not have much of a market in free agency. The Orioles took the opportunity to bring him back on a prove-it deal that will likely land him back in free agency next winter.

We have agreed to terms with RHP Zach Eflin on a one-year major league contract for the 2026 season with a mutual option for 2027. Welcome back to Birdland, Zach! pic.twitter.com/gzKf31T3sk — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 29, 2025

The Orioles traded for a nother pitcher from the Rays this offseason to join Eflin in the rotation. Shane Baz will slot in as a mid-rotation starter behind Trevor Rogers, who had a breakout season in 2025. Despite losing Corbin Burnes to free agency before last season, Baltimore has built a solid rotation.

Eflin will look to improve on his 2025 performance in 2026, where the Orioles will have high expectations. Could another pitcher be headed to Charm City before spring training? Or will Eflin have a big role for the whole season?