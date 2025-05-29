The Baltimore Orioles are off to a miserable start to the 2025 MLB season. A year after making the postseason, they are 19-36 and last in the American League East. They fired manager Brandon Hyde already and have Tony Mansolino acting as the interim manager. The Orioles have three strong candidates for their next full-time manager, according to insider Jon Heyman. He lists David Ross, Skip Schumaker, and Ryan Flaherty as potential options.

“There are three names I've got that I think they're going to consider, and there will be other names out there,” Heyman said. “Ryan Flaherty was a Baltimore player, went to Vanderbilt, Cubs bench coach, so he's obviously not moving now as they're the division leader….he is a prime managerial candidate.”

Article Continues Below
Related Baltimore Orioles News
Kyle Gibson resurfaces with Rays after brutal Orioles campaign
Kyle Gibson resurfaces with Rays after brutal Orioles campaignChris Spiering ·
marlins, sandy Alcántara
1 player Miami Marlins must trade before 2025 deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) greeted by outfielder Cedric Mullins (31) who scored on his two run home run in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Orioles get Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins injury updatesJoey Mistretta ·
May 25, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Orioles Dylan Carlson (15) celebrates with his teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Orioles’ Dylan Carlson blasts 3-run bomb vs. former teamMike Gianakos ·
brewers, freddy peralta
1 player Milwaukee Brewers must trade before 2025 deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) hits a 3-run home run in the eleventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field.
Why Orioles’ Adley Rutschman exited early vs. Red SoxJoey Mistretta ·

Flaherty would be able to join the Orioles over the offseason. For now, he is learning under Craig Counsell, which is a great place to be. Hyde was a coach for the Cubs before joining Baltimore as well.

“David Ross, who did a good job in Chicago. I mean, they had a chance to get one of the best managers going, so I kinda get that,” Heyman said of the 2016 World Champion. He is referring to when the Cubs picked up Craig Counsell as the most expensive manager in MLB history. His co-panelist Mark DeRosa referred to that as a “raw deal” for Ross, who was only the manager for four seasons. Ross could join the Orioles now, as he does not have a job with an MLB team.

“Skip Schumaker, I mean, he's gonna be a candidate everywhere. But he seems to be the heir apparent in Texas. Whenever Bruce Bochy…decides to leave, he seems to be the manager in waiting there.” Heyman is referencing Schumaker's new role as the Texas Rangers' senior advisor to the president of baseball operations. Will Venables was in a similar position before taking the White Sox managerial role this offseason. Schumaker was the Marlins' manager for two seasons, leading them to the 2023 playoffs.