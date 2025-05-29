The Baltimore Orioles are off to a miserable start to the 2025 MLB season. A year after making the postseason, they are 19-36 and last in the American League East. They fired manager Brandon Hyde already and have Tony Mansolino acting as the interim manager. The Orioles have three strong candidates for their next full-time manager, according to insider Jon Heyman. He lists David Ross, Skip Schumaker, and Ryan Flaherty as potential options.

.@JonHeyman mentions three names as top candidates to take the Orioles' managerial opening 👀#Birdland | #MLBCentral pic.twitter.com/A40o8HpoBg — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

“There are three names I've got that I think they're going to consider, and there will be other names out there,” Heyman said. “Ryan Flaherty was a Baltimore player, went to Vanderbilt, Cubs bench coach, so he's obviously not moving now as they're the division leader….he is a prime managerial candidate.”

Article Continues Below

Flaherty would be able to join the Orioles over the offseason. For now, he is learning under Craig Counsell, which is a great place to be. Hyde was a coach for the Cubs before joining Baltimore as well.

“David Ross, who did a good job in Chicago. I mean, they had a chance to get one of the best managers going, so I kinda get that,” Heyman said of the 2016 World Champion. He is referring to when the Cubs picked up Craig Counsell as the most expensive manager in MLB history. His co-panelist Mark DeRosa referred to that as a “raw deal” for Ross, who was only the manager for four seasons. Ross could join the Orioles now, as he does not have a job with an MLB team.

“Skip Schumaker, I mean, he's gonna be a candidate everywhere. But he seems to be the heir apparent in Texas. Whenever Bruce Bochy…decides to leave, he seems to be the manager in waiting there.” Heyman is referencing Schumaker's new role as the Texas Rangers' senior advisor to the president of baseball operations. Will Venables was in a similar position before taking the White Sox managerial role this offseason. Schumaker was the Marlins' manager for two seasons, leading them to the 2023 playoffs.