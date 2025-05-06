The Baltimore Orioles are rumored to have a player that could get a free agent contract worth even more than Juan Soto's. Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson could get as much as $600 million or more when he's a free agent, per ESPN.

ESPN Major League Baseball insider Jeff Passan wrote a piece for the outlet naming several players that could make millions in their next deal. Passan speculated on who could be the next Soto, after the slugger signed a $765 million deal with the New York Mets.

Henderson was the Oriole who would have the best chance to get a deal like that, per the report. Passan thinks though it could be a long shot.

“Henderson debuted at 21 and will reach free agency after the 2028 season at 27. He plays a far more important position than Soto's right field, and even if Henderson does eventually move to third base, the positional advantage still will be true,” Passan wrote.

Henderson is part of an Orioles team this season struggling in the American League East. Baltimore has a 13-20 record going into Tuesday's games.

Gunnar Henderson is having a solid season for the Orioles

Henderson is hitting well for an Orioles team that has been a total disappointment this season. The shortstop has posted three home runs and five RBIs this year, while slashing at a .260 batting average.

The slugger is on a nice hot-streak. He has back-to-back game appearances with multiple hits, including a three-hit game against Kansas City on May 3.

Time will tell if Henderson is truly able to garner that type of money. He becomes a free agent in 2028, per ESPN.

Baltimore nearly won the AL East last season, but this year has been a different story. The club is dead last in the division through the first several weeks of the year. Pitching injuries have also caused problems. Orioles fans hope that Henderson can help turn the ship around.

The Orioles play the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.