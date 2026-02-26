The Toronto Blue Jays recently brought back Max Scherzer on a one-year, $3 million deal. With Scherzer back in the clubhouse, there shouldn't be many questions about depth, but some may be wondering why it took this much time to re-sign him.

Manager John Schneider spoke about the crowded rotation, and the goal for him was simple.

“The goal is to win. The goal is to win right now, get back to where we were and win the World Series this year. However we can make ourselves better, we’re going to,” Schneider said via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Scherzer will now be a part of a rotation that includes Cody Ponce and Dylan Cease. The Blue Jays have a chance to slowly bring him along in the fold, or they can utilize having a vet who knows what needs to be done. With Bowden Francis undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier this month and Shane Bieber having forearm fatigue, it makes sense that Scherzer is back with the team.

Article Continues Below

Apparently, another big reason why the Blue Jays may have decided to bring back Scherzer was the letter that his 8-year-old daughter wrote to the team.

In the letter, Scherzer's daughter says, “I am so sorry that you didn’t win the World Series. I hope that you win next time. I hope my dad is back on the team. My whole family loves spending time in Toronto with our dad. We loved the aquarium, CN Tower and of course, the stadium. I am looking forward to coming back next season.”

It looks like his daughter got her wish, and Scherzer will try to help the Blue Jays return to the World Series.