The Dallas Cowboys are focusing their eyes on defense for the NFL Draft, and they could get a boost from a top-rated linebacker. But whoever comes in will face a new system. The Cowboys’ bombshell defensive change will have players moving all over the place, according to posts on X by Todd Archer.

“Brian Schottenheimer said Marist Liufau will transition to an OLB in the Cowboys' switch to the 3-4 scheme. Asked about Liufau's pass rush ability, the coach said Liufau doesn't have as much twitch as others, but he has the strength to handle spot. Liufau will put on weight”

But the move to the new scheme will be different from the past, according to an Archer post.

“The Cowboys' 3-4 switch is not like what they did in '05 under Bill Parcells. Brian Schottenheimer: “To be very clear: this 3-4 defense is not the old 2-gap, where you sit there, and you're reading blocks. We will be getting vertical, and we will be using our hands and shedding.”

Cowboys looking at massive defensive changes

Everybody will be put on notice, it seems. Even the down-stance guys like Kenny Clark, according to an Archer post.

“Who will be the nose tackle? Kenny Clark has the most experience playing there, according to Brian Schottenheimer. But said they will move guys around up front. “Quinnen Williams is great in any system,” Schottenheimer said. Sees Osa Odighizuwa at different spots as well.”

Another player who will see a different role is Donovan Ezeiruaku, according to cowboyswire.com. He will be moving to outside linebacker in the Cowboys' new odd front.

“As for Ezeiruaku, his rookie season was a success, especially considering the track record of Cowboys' recent second-round draft picks,” Angel Torres wrote. “He played 595 snaps along the defensive line and recorded a 73.1 PFF overall grade, good for 38 lout of 115 edge defenders.”

It may seem like a gamble. But the Cowboys don't have a lot to lose. The defense dragged down the team in 2025. Any kind of improvements this year could lead to big things.