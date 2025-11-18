The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays agreed on an offseason trade on Tuesday. Luis Guerrero has been sent to the Rays in exchange for infielder Tristan Gray. As a result of the transaction, the Red Sox designated Nathaniel Lowe for assignment.

Nathaniel Lowe has played for four different MLB teams over his seven-year career. Lowe has been a solid left-handed bat, especially during his time with the Texas Rangers. 2022 was his best season, where he hit .302 with 27 home runs and 76 RBIs. He added a .851 OPS and 3.3 WAR. Lowe was then traded to the Washington Nationals ahead of last season, then was released on waivers. That is when the Red Sox signed him to a one-year contract in August.

Now, Lowe will hit the waivers again, and if not claimed, he will have the opportunity to sign with any team. Lowe will have interest from teams, as he can still swing it and play a respectable first base. He smashed 18 home runs last season with 84 RBIs between the two ball clubs. The Red Sox felt that he was better off playing for another team with depth at first base. In 34 games with the Sox, he hit .280 with a .790 OPS.

The offseason has seen some rumors about the Sox being interested in a reunion with Kyle Schwarber. “Pursuit is the word that I will use right now, as opposed to hot pursuit… I can confirm that yes, the Red Sox have checked in on Kyle Schwarber.”

Schwarber as the DH in that lineup would be deadly. With a crowded lineup, Boston could make some more serious moves ahead of the 2026 season.