The Boston Red Sox are making their defensive direction clear heading into 2026. Manager Alex Cora drew attention Wednesday by giving young outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela a major vote of confidence, confirming the team intends to keep him as its primary center fielder despite speculation about a potential move to the infield.

The Foul Territory show took to the podcast’s official X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a video of the Red Sox manager discussing how much of a game changer Rafaela has been. The conversation began when host and former 19-year MLB veteran AJ Pierzynski asked whether Rafaela could be moved to the infield.

“Alex Cora wants to keep Ceddanne Rafaela in center field as long as possible.”

The Red Sox manager doubled down on that stance in his comments, making it clear how much the club values Rafaela’s defense even after an uneven finish to the 2025 campaign.

“He has a lot of value, but he’s elite in center field. He’s a game changer. The one thing we’re going to challenge with him again is offensively.”

Rafaela, 25-years-old, is coming off a 2025 season defined by highs and lows. He earned his first career Gold Glove, establishing himself as one of baseball’s premier defenders in center field. However, his struggles at the plate were clear, finishing with a .249 average, a .295 on-base percentage, and a .414 slugging mark. The postseason was even tougher for him, as he went hitless in the best-of-three Wild Card Series vs. the New York Yankees.

Still, Cora’s endorsement underscores a key part of the Red Sox’s roster strategy—prioritizing elite defense up the middle while giving a young, controllable player the chance to grow offensively. By locking Rafaela into center field, the team clarifies its outfield picture and reinforces the defensive identity it wants to carry into 2026.

It’s a move that signals confidence, stability, and trust—traits the Red Sox hope will define their push back into legitimate World Series contenders and help establish a true championship-level culture again.