Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora didn’t hold back when grading his team’s defense after an inconsistent 2025 season. During a Wednesday appearance on the “Foul Territory” TV show, the Red Sox skipper delivered a blunt assessment that showed just how much work remains.

The Foul Territory TV account took to its X (formerly known as Twitter) platform, sharing a clip of the Red Sox manager’s candid moment. Cora’s response summed up his frustration and optimism in just a few words.

“We have to improve.”

During his appearance, Cora paused before assigning the Red Sox defense a “C+” for the 2025 season. The defensive grade reflected what he later called “a tale of two units” — an elite outfield paired with an error-prone infield that never found consistency. He praised Gold Glove winners Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu, calling the outfield the best in baseball, but admitted the infield’s struggles kept the Red Sox from reaching its full potential.

Cora also credited catcher Carlos Narvaez for his defensive growth and pitch framing, noting that the team’s work behind the plate was one of the few bright spots. But his message was clear, the Red Sox infield needs major improvement before the 2026 season.

The club opened up the 2025 campaign by leading the league in errors through April and finishing the year tied for the most in the majors. Injuries and instability, especially after Triston Casas’s season-ending knee injury, forced players out of position and exposed the club’s lack of depth.

The honesty from the Red Sox manager also serves as a direct challenge to the front office. By setting expectations early, Cora made it clear that improving infield defense must be a top offseason priority. The outfield remains elite, but for Boston to return to contention, the defense across the diamond needs to rise to that same standard.