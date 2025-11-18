The Boston Red Sox are preparing to make a number of changes to their roster throughout the offseason. One of the most obvious moves appears to be an outfielder trade.

Rookie of the Year finalist Roman Anthony isn't going anywhere anytime soon. However, both Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran's Boston futures are much more precarious. In fact, the Red Sox trading one of them away seems inevitable to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“The Red Sox almost surely will deal one of them,” Passan wrote. “There aren't enough at-bats in the lineup for both, especially if they add another bat in free agency.”

Alongside the two trade candidates and Anthony, the Red Sox also have Ceddanne Rafaela who needs time in the outfield. Then there's Kristian Campbell, who has been playing more outfield and top prospect Jhostynxon Garcia, who made his MLB debut in 2025. Simply put, there isn't room in the lineup for both Duran and Abreu. That problem only increases if the Red Sox were to sign a big bat like Pete Alonso.

Duran has played 510 games for Boston, hitting .267 with 50 home runs, 226 RBIs and 91 stolen bases. He was named both an All-Star and the All-Star Game MVP in 2024.

Abreu has established himself as an elite defensive player, earning back-to-back Gold Gloves. In the box, he has hit .256 with 39 home runs, 141 RBIs and 17 stolen bases.

Both players will be attractive to any teams in need of outfield help. The Red Sox will look to get the best value possible and keep their team in playoff contention.