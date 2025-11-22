The Boston Red Sox received notable offseason news on Saturday as Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock committed to represent Team USA baseball in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. The decision gives Team USA baseball an early boost to its pitching plans and highlights how the World Baseball Classic continues to draw top players from across Major League Baseball. It also provides clarity on how the Red Sox pitching group may be impacted during the international event.

MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo posted on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account with confirmation that the 29-year-old right hander had made his choice to join the tournament.

“Garrett Whitlock will pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. Can confirm Aroldis Chapman remains in talks to pitch for Great Britain but that has not been firmed up yet.”

For the Red Sox, Whitlock’s commitment marks another step in his steady return from the elbow surgery that ended his 2024 season. His rise from a Rule 5 pickup to a key member of Red Sox pitching has made him one of the more versatile arms in the organization. After his standout 2021 season as a multi inning reliever, the club experimented with using him as both a starter and a bullpen weapon in 2022 and 2023. Injuries eventually slowed those plans, leading Boston to project him back into a full time relief role for 2025.

USA baseball is expected to rely on Whitlock as a high leverage option in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, a role that aligns well with his strengths and past success. His ability to work multiple innings or handle late game moments gives the roster valuable flexibility.

The timing also underscores confidence in his recovery. With the World Baseball Classic set for 2026, Whitlock’s decision signals a full expectation of being healthy and effective by next spring. It also ties his comeback to the international baseball showcase itself, adding weight to each step of his early-offseason ramp-up. For the Red Sox pitching staff, it means monitoring his workload with international play in mind as Boston maps out its plans for the season ahead.