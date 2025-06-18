The Boston Red Sox just ended an era in the team's recent history. Alex Cora's conflict with Rafael Devers sent him away from Boston, leaving the team without a young star to lead the way. However, the Red Sox are not without options in the aftermath.

Marcelo Mayer is one of the team's top prospects, and he made his presence known during Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. He stepped in against Seattle starting pitcher Luis Castillo, and with one swing, he gave his team a 1-0 lead. His 379-foot home run is his fourth on the season in just 20 games in the major leagues.

Marcelo Mayer BLASTS a home run to give the Red Sox the lead 🚀pic.twitter.com/enNeDMxDOb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mayer, Roman Anthony, and Kristian Campbell are the prospect trio taking over the baseball world right now. Cora and the organization called all three up to the majors to give them some experience in the big leagues. However, each player seized the opportunity and has not looked back since.

Article Continues Below

Mayer's home run was a good start for a Red Sox team looking to win their fourth straight series. Cora led Boston to two straight series wins over the New York Yankees in a week, proving to the league that his team should not be overlooked.

With the Red Sox organization under fire because of their disagreement over direction, fans wondered how it would affect their play on the field. For now, at least, it has not done anything to affect the Red Sox success. If they can defeat Castillo and the Mariners, it would be the team's ninth win in their last ten games.

Much has been made of Devers' exit from Boston. Despite that, morale around the team is still high. Wilyer Abreu said he is ready to give Cora and the Red Sox whatever they need. If the team can rally together, they could come out of the drama without losing their positive momentum.

Mayer and the other Boston prospects will go a long way in determining how competitive the team will be. If Wednesday's moon shot is a sign of what is to come, the Red Sox could be in the middle of playoff contention for the rest of the season.