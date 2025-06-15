The San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox made a jaw-dropping trade on Sunday. Rafael Devers is now a member of the Giants after what is being dubbed the Luka Doncic trade of baseball. How the deal impacts both leagues and the upcoming trade deadline will be the biggest discussions. But for Giants fans on Sunday afternoon, it was pure elation.

San Fran fan @fp_jr praised Buster Posey for his first big swing. “What a MASSIVE trade in Buster Posey's first season at the helm. Love the move. Love the aggressiveness. This sends a message to MLB: the Giants play for rings.”

Red Sox fans seeing another superstar traded away:

@soIoucity sarcastically remembers the Mookie Betts trade, “I'm shocked the Red Sox would do something like trading a superstar player to an NL WEST team.” Betts and Devers go from Boston heroes to NL West foes in just a matter of years. They won the 2018 World Series together, Boston's most recent title/

On Sunday, the Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 2-0 to sweep their division rivals. It marks the first time the Bombers have been swept this year, and Boston has a 5-1 record against New York in the last ten days. But the Giants have interrupted that momentum, swiping their best player.

Sunday's starting pitcher, Kyle Harrison, is reportedly in the deal, which led @Freshbeats89 to ask, “WHO'S PITCHING TONIGHT?! Where’s Devers?” Devers will not play for the Giants on Sunday, but neither will Harrison, even if the trade does not go through. The Giants play the Dodgers while their fans celebrate their new superstar.

And if Giants' fans could not get happier, Jon Heyman finished off the reporting with, “Devers is said by friends to be happy. Of course, like Boston, SF has a Gold Glove 3B.” Matt Chapman will prevent any Devers third-base drama in his new home.