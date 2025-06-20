The Boston Red Sox promoted Kristian Campbell to their big-league club at the start of the season, with the belief that he was one of three rookie prospects who would take on key roles for a team that was hungry to get back to the playoffs.

After a promising start in March and April, Campbell went into a harsh slump. The second baseman got tied up by inside fastballs and could not make solid contact on breaking balls that were thrown low and away. As the weeks and months continued, Campbell appeared to be stuck in a major offensive funk.

The team has sent him back to Triple-A Worcester where he will have a chance to work his way out of the slump and learn how to master the pitches that have been giving him trouble. Additionally, Campbell is going to start to play first base at the Triple-A level, something that would make him more valuable to the Red Sox if and when he earns a call up back to the Major League.

It also gave Campbell a chance to address a story that developed in recent weeks. After Triston Casas suffered his ruptured patellar tendon, the Red Sox had been searching for a first base option. Campbell's name had come up and he practiced at the position, but the plan never came to fruition.

Red Sox rumor regarding Campbell's position change

As Campbell practiced and prepared for an opportunity to play first base, a story regarding Rafael Devers and his attitude started to emerge. Devers reportedly asked Campbell why he was practicing with a first baseman's glove.

Article Continues Below

Campbell said that never happened and it was only a rumor. “First off, Raffy never came to me,” Campbell said. “I never had a problem with him. He was always nice to me. He was always very kind to me and a good teammate. The Red Sox came to me to see if I would play first base. I said I would because it would make the team better.”

Devers was not interested in playing first base for the Red Sox, and his reluctance to return to the field at either first base or third base was the source of a decision to trade the superstar to the San Francisco Giants last Sunday.

Since arriving in San Francisco, Devers said he is willing to play the field for his new team. Devers and the Giants will host the Red Sox in a three-game series this weekend.

Devers is expected to man the DH spot against his former team.