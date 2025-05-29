This was supposed to be a big year for the Boston Red Sox after a terrific offseason, but it isn't off to a good start. The Red Sox are now 27-31 after getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers. Boston lost on a walk-off on Wednesday for the second day in a row, and it all happened because of an error. Things aren't looking good for manager Alex Cora and Boston after this 6-5 loss.

The Red Sox went up 5-4 in the 10th inning, but the Brewers tied the game on a throwing error by second baseman Kristian Campbell.

“First and third, you've just got to read it, right? If it's a hard hit ground ball to you that we have a chance to get the guy at the plate, we go to the plate,” Alex Cora said after the game. “But that one was, like, it wasn't hit hard, so turn the double play and move on to the next.”

There were no outs in the inning, so a double play would not have ended the game. However, the Red Sox probably would've been able to force another inning.

“We didn't play well today, the score was the score, but we walked the lead-off guy, we didn't cover first, we drop a fly ball in left,” Cora added. “We got thrown out at third. We made the play at the end. So, yeah, I mean, the score will say that it was a good baseball game, but we didn't play well today.”

It wasn't just Tuesday's game. Alex Cora isn't happy with how the Red Sox looked during this entire series.

“We gotta be better. And that's the bottom line,” he said. “And you know, especially in the fundamentals, that's what they do. You know, we were talking throughout the game, the way we were playing, the way they were playing throughout the series. They run the bases better, they play good defense. Obviously, they pitch, but the little things you know, man on second, no outs, they move guys over. I think we did a good job today in that aspect. But overall, as far as like the fundamentals and clean baseball, they were a lot better than us.”

Red Sox fans not happy with Alex Cora

Since winning the World Series in 2018, the Red Sox are 464-464. Winning a championship has been great, but it's been seven years, and Alex Cora doesn't seem to have this team trending in a positive direction.

Article Continues Below

“This sounds like a man who thinks he can't be fired,” one fan said of Cora after the game.

Red Sox fans don't think that Cora is managing the team very well.

“These fundamentals should have been dealt with in ST – yet you fudged around trying to make every player a utility one rather than a specialist,” another fan wrote. “Hamilton for example is a really poor ss yet you put him there. Campbell is playing 3 positions a week no wonder he can't settle.”

People want answers regarding a lot of the head-scratching moves that Cora makes.

“Why did you take out bello with only 77 pitches?” A fan wrote. “Why didn’t you start Wong? Why haven’t you called up Roman? Why are you constantly putting rookies into the clean up? Why are you constantly moving kambell? Those are the questions we want answers to.”

As you can see, things aren't going well in Boston right now. Alex Cora needs to find a way to turn things around, and he has to do it quickly.