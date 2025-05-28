Liam Hendriks didn’t mince his words. After the Boston Red Sox fell 5-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers in extra innings, the veteran reliever stood at his locker, visibly frustrated and brutally honest. His teammates had kept the game alive; he did not.

“The bullpen threw what? Six fantastic innings until I decided to go out there and ruin it,” Hendriks said post-game. His voice was steady, but the sting was obvious.

The Red Sox held the Brewers to one run through nine innings. The pitching staff kept things tight after starter Josh Winckowski exited early. The bullpen was sharp, but then came the tenth.

With the bases loaded and one out, Christian Yelich stepped in and crushed a towering grand slam to right-center. It ended Boston’s chances, and it put a spotlight on Hendriks, who had taken the mound moments earlier.

Yelich’s walk-off blast traveled over 400 feet and sent the Brewers into celebration. Hendriks walked off the mound slowly, head down, knowing what had just happened.

The loss adds to a rough stretch for Boston, now stuck in a four-game losing skid. It also adds weight to Hendriks’ return, which has been anything but smooth.

The Australian right-hander signed with the Red Sox in early 2024 after a lengthy recovery from Tommy John surgery. He was expected to bring experience and fire to the bullpen. Instead, his ERA has climbed to 4.73 across just over 13 innings this season.

His competitive spirit remains intact. Few players wear their heart on their sleeve like Hendriks does. His accountability after games like this is part of what makes him respected around the league. But this one hurt.

The offense gave him little room to work with. Boston managed only three hits in the game, with their lone run coming on a wild pitch in the sixth. Sloppy at-bats and missed chances left the door open for Milwaukee to strike late. And strike they did.

Hendriks may have taken the final blow, but the wounds ran deeper than one pitch. The Red Sox are searching for answers and stability. Until they find both, nights like this might keep piling up. For Hendriks, the challenge now is to reset, respond, and make sure he isn’t the reason next time.