The Boston Red Sox are expecting to contend for a playoff spot in the American League this season, and Alex Bregman is providing much excitement, but there is already a significant amount of injuries for Alex Cora's team as of Monday.

The Red Sox's injury list includes catcher Connor Wong, outfielder Jarren Duran, infielder Romy Gonzalez, starting pitchers Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito, and relievers Bryan Mata, Adam Ottavino and Garrett Whitlock, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.

Connor Wong is dealing with a shoulder injury and was scheduled to play catch on Monday, with the goal of him making his spring debut on Wednesday. Jarren Duran is dealing with a right calf strain and was supposed to be in the lineup against the New York Yankees on Monday, but slippery conditions caused Cora to scratch him. The plan is for him to play on Wednesday as well. Romy Gonzalez is set to be a designated hitter at the end of the week.

Brayan Bello, who has a right shoulder injury, has been long-tossing from 120 feet and is scheduled to throw a bullpen on Friday, according to McAdam. Lucas Giolito, who is coming off of elbow surgery, is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Tuesday, and has not suffered any setbacks from surgery.

Bryan Mata, who is dealing with a hamstring, is set to throw a bullpen soon, while Adam Ottavino is expected to throw live batting practice on Monday after being a late arrival to camp. Garrett Whitlock, coming off of internal brace surgery, has a plan mapped all the way through the end of spring training, Cora said, via McAdam.

The good news for the Red Sox is that many of these players are seemingly close to getting into game action or getting on a mound to prepare for the season, so it will be interesting to track how soon each of these players start ramping up.