The Boston Red Sox got their first look at their prized free agent signing, Alex Bregman, when he made his spring training debut for the team on Sunday. And it's safe to say that the results did not disappoint, as Bregman launched a home run in his second at bat of the game, sending fans of the team into a frenzy.

The Red Sox signed Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract midway through February to shore up their infield, with the team believing that he could be the final piece to their puzzle. While his position in the field is yet to be determined, what folks do know is that Bregman will rake at the plate no matter what position he plays. He finished his debut going 3/3 at the plate, as he laced a one-run double and a single in addition to hitting one out of the park.

Red Sox hoping for big things from Alex Bregman

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that, given the hype surrounding Bregman's signing for the Red Sox, that fans were pumped with this homer, as the reactions were flying in on X, formerly Twitter. @LeasedDuckBoats was quite to note that this was a “prototype monster shot” from Bregman, as it went flying over the mini Green Monster at JetBlue Park.

@gasmasterson69 has high hopes for Bregman's first season with Boston, saying, “Gold Glove and Silver Slugger loading” after this big blast.

@aidentalksports had the same thought that many fans had, saying, “He is going to abuse the Green Monster this year.”

Bregman is fresh off hitting .260 with 26 home runs and 75 runs batted in during his final season with the Houston Astros in 2024, with the Sox hoping he can put up similar numbers now that he's playing at the friendly confines of Fenway Park, where he has posted a .375 batting average and a sparkling 1.240 OPS during his career. If he can keep hitting the ball like this, Bregman could be in for a big debut campaign with Boston.