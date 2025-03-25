Aroldis Chapman will handle closing duties for the Boston Red Sox in 2025. However, Chapman's role comes with a twist, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.

“While Aroldis Chapman is the closer heading into the season, Alex Cora is leaving wiggle room for leverage. For example, if Cory Seager leads off the eighth inning on Thursday, don't be surprised if Chapman takes the ball then with someone else (Hendriks or Slaten) in the 9th,” Browne wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Liam Hendriks and Justin Slaten could receive opportunities in the 9th inning depending on specific circumstances. This is not a closer-by-committee situation, though. Chapman is the closer, but manager Alex Cora is willing to be flexible when necessary.

Chapman earning the closer nod is not especially surprising — Hendriks even said that Chapman deserves it. Cora has multiple late-inning options with proven big-game experience, though. The Red Sox wanted to upgrade the bullpen this offseason, and they added relievers with impressive track records.

Chapman and the Red Sox agreed to a $10.75 million contract in free agency this past offseason. The flame-throwing left-hander most recently pitched with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024. He quietly turned in a respectable year, pitching to a 3.79 ERA and saving 14 games across 68 total appearances.

The 37-year-old may not be the superstar pitcher he once was, but Chapman is still more than capable of positively impacting a bullpen. Boston will need to be able to rely on the relief core. The Red Sox are trying to make a postseason run this year, and bullpen performance tends to play a pivotal role in team success.

The Red Sox will go head-to-head with the Texas Rangers on Thursday to begin their season. Boston and Texas' Opening Day clash is scheduled for 4:05 PM EST in Arlington as both ball clubs look to start the new campaign strong.