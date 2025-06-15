USA TODAY baseball writer Bob Nightengale is comparing a recent Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees trade to the historic Babe Ruth deal. The Red Sox acquired catcher Carlos Narvaez from the Yankees for pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz. Narvaez is proving to be a gem for the Red Sox, as he has come up big for the team in recent wins against New York.

“It may be a century later, but the Boston Red Sox at least are getting a little payback from selling Babe Ruth to the Yankees,” Nightengale wrote for USA TODAY.

Narvaez recently hit an RBI single to help Boston win a game in extra innings Friday against the Bronx Bombers. He also came up big defensively, by throwing out Yankees baserunner Anthony Volpe in the 10th inning of that contest.

On Saturday, the catcher kept the momentum going. He had two hits in three at-bats in another team win Saturday for Boston over New York. He scored a run and also posted a walk in the contest.

"This game against the Yankees of course is a little emotional. My former team but at the same time I am just trying to do my job." Carlos Narváez joined @Ken_Rosenthal after his stellar performance against the Yankees pic.twitter.com/RfKxZNcMpM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“This game against the Yankees of course is a little emotional. My former team but at the same time I am just trying to do my job,” Narvaez said Saturday, per FOX Sports.

It is obviously a huge comparison to link Narvaez to Babe Ruth. Time will tell if this trade was truly a massive win for the Red Sox.

Carlos Narvaez is winning the respect of his Red Sox teammates

The Red Sox catcher is doing his best this season to prove the Yankees were wrong to trade him. Narvaez is batting .286 with six home runs.

Boston's pitchers are also quite impressed with his poise while working on defense.

“He’s been a revelation,” Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet said, per USA TODAY. “You talk to him and you forget that he’s still classified as a rookie. It’s really special, he really calls games like he’s been doing it for 10 years in the show and his at bats at the plate late in crunch time, he just never gives in.”

Boston completed a sweep of the Yankees by winning again on Sunday.