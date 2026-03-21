The Boston Red Sox are working on finalizing their Opening Day roster. On Saturday, the team made two roster moves, via reporters Chris Cotillo and Ian Browne.

“Sources: Kristian Campbell optioned to Triple A Worcester this morning,” Cotillo shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Alex Cora just announced Marcelo Mayer is breaking camp as the starting second baseman,” Browne wrote on X.

Mayer was previously a highly regarded prospect. He appeared in 44 games last year with Boston. His results were underwhelming, but Boston still believes in his ceiling.

Mayer worked hard in spring training, but his statistics were still far from ideal. He slashed .214/.389/.321 across 28 at-bats. The Red Sox are going to give him a full-time opportunity in the big leagues this year, however.

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Campbell also did not have a great spring training. He hit .220/.304/.341 in his 41 at-bats. The 23-year-old — who has 67 games of MLB experience — will begin the season at Triple-A.

It seems as if Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer were competing for a spot on the roster. The Red Sox wanted whoever made the team to play everyday. Sure enough, Mayer is reportedly going to handle second base duties on a consistent basis during the 2026 season.

Boston wants to compete this year. The Red Sox could realistically make a deep postseason run with their talented roster. A big season from Mayer would certainly help the ball club.

The Red Sox will begin their 2026 regular season on the road in a Thursday matchup with the Cincinnati Reds at 4:10 PM EST.