The Houston Rockets are watching closely as Tari Eason battles through a brutal stretch, and the shooting slump has now reached a point where even family is stepping in. Eason had missed 23 straight threes over his last seven games. That number weighed heavy. And now, his mom made headlines by reaching out to renowned shooting coach “Lethal Shooter” to help fix the issue. It is personal. It is urgent. And it reflects how real this moment is for a young player searching for his rhythm.

Tari Eason's mom reached out to renowned NBA shooting coach "Lethal Shooter" to have him fix her son's shooting struggles 😅 Her son has missed 21 straight threes in his last 7 games for the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/mJLi63i5cH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 20, 2026

Then, finally, a small breakthrough. Eason ended the drought in the Rockets’ 117-95 rout of the Atlanta Hawks, going 1-for-3 from deep. One make. One release. A brief exhale under the lights. Still, context matters. In March, he remains just 2-for-31 from three. The slump is far from over. Earlier this season, he shot over 37 percent from beyond the arc. That version of Eason is still there. It just feels distant right now.

Rockets searching for a spark under the lights

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At the same time, the Rockets are staying patient. Development is rarely linear. Slumps happen. Even proven shooters go cold. However, this stretch stands out because of how extreme it has been. Every miss added pressure. Every attempt carried weight. As a result, Eason was replaced by Reed Sheppard in the lineup, a move that reflects both urgency and opportunity. Still, even after the drought, the work continues.

Moreover, his mom’s involvement adds a human layer to the Rockets’ situation. It shows belief and urgency. Behind every stat line is someone fighting to get back on track. Bringing in “Lethal Shooter” could reset his shot or restore confidence, and sometimes, that’s enough to change everything.

So now the focus moves forward. The Rockets still need Tari Eason’s spacing as he works through a shooting slump. And after that first three finally dropped, one question now lingers, was that just a moment, or the start of something bigger?