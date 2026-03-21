Class of 2027 offensive line recruit Ty Johnson is following in his father's footsteps by committing to Kirby Smart and Georgia.

Johnson, a soon-to-be senior at Lucky Beckham High School in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Saturday, On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported. The three-star recruit becomes Georgia's seventh class of 2027 verbal commit.

Johnson committed to Georgia over reported interest from South Carolina, North Carolina, Duke, NC State and Nebraska, among others. He is the 42nd-best offensive line recruit and rated No. 11 overall in South Carolina, according to 247 Sports.

The local interest made Johnson's recruiting interesting, but it was never much of a competition. Johnson knew he would be playing college football at Georgia for nearly his entire life.

Article Continues Below

Johnson is the son of former Georgia offensive lineman Travis Johnson, who played with head coach Smart and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo in Athens. His father's connection has made Ty Johnson a lifelong Bulldogs fan despite living on the East Coast.

“It's pretty surreal,” Johnson said, via 247 Sports. “Now it's started to sink in. It was pretty crazy. That's a real surreal feeling. I mean, honestly, like you try to stay unbiased with this recruiting stuff, but to say that I wasn't, I didn't feel something special about committing to Georgia, that's a lie. Just being able to say it out loud, I'm committing to Georgia, that kind of stuff is awesome. It's pretty crazy.”

Johnson is the third three-star recruit of Smart's incoming 2027 class, joining running back Noah Parker and wide receiver Aden Starling. The Bulldogs also have a pair of four-star prospects arriving on campus in 2027 with offensive tackle Kelsey Adams and cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr. The group is headlined by two five-star prospects, running back Kemon Spell and cornerback Donte Wright.

Georgia already has the fourth-best 2027 recruiting class early in the process on 247 Sports. Their seven early commitments only rank behind Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Ohio State.