U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday involving the annual football game between the Army Black Knights and the Navy Midshipmen. On the second Saturday of December, no other college football team will play on that day, allowing the two military-based teams to have that day for themselves to play against each other.

Not long after the executive order was signed, Director of Athletics for the Army sports program, Tom Theodorakis, issued an official statement regarding Trump's decision. Army is seemingly thrilled with Trump continuing to support the military, as well as the sports teams that compete in college sports.

“We're grateful for the President's leadership and for everyone working to protect, preserve, and unite around America's Game and the values it stands for,” said Theodorakis.

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The new executive order Donald Trump signed will ensure the Army-Navy game, which is one of college football's biggest rivalries, is the only contest played on the second Saturday of December. Even though other teams will be preparing for Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff, Week 15 of next season is fully dedicated to the Army and Navy game.

The first Army-Navy game took place back in 1890, where the Black Knights lost 24-0. They've faced off 126 times total, and have played annually every year since 1930. The Midshipmen are ahead in the rivalry with a 64-55-7 record.

When college football fans sit down to watch football on December 12, 2026, the only game that will be on is Army and Navy. The 127th contest between the two teams will take place in MeLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.