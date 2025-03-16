Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale’s return to JetBlue Park on Saturday featured more than just a solid outing on the mound — it included a heartfelt tribute to Boston Red Sox great Luis Tiant.

Starting for the Braves against his former team, Sale opened the bottom of the first inning with a deliberate hesitation and turn toward center field before delivering his first pitch to Boston’s Jarren Duran. The move mirrored Tiant’s distinctive delivery and served as a nod to the late pitcher, who died in October at age 83.

“I had kind of had this start circled for a little bit,” Sale said, as reported by Ian Browne of MLB.com. “Just who Luis was to me and what he meant to me, not only in baseball but just in my life.”

Sale spent seven spring trainings with the Red Sox and often crossed paths with Tiant, a longtime presence at the club’s facilities and at Fenway Park. Known for his animated delivery and warm personality, Tiant became a mentor and friend to many players, including Sale.

“He was one of my favorite people,” Sale said. “Any time he came into the clubhouse, he was one of those larger-than-life characters, and he was a special person. And I just felt like that was something cool for me to be able to do — kind of tip my cap to him.”

Sale informed his teammates before the game that he had a tribute planned. He discussed the idea with Braves Triple-A pitching coach Craig Bjornson, a former Red Sox staffer, before sharing it in the dugout.

Beyond Tiant’s career stats and iconic style, Sale appreciated the support the Cuban right-hander gave him during his time in Boston. He recalled one moment when Tiant helped him work through mechanical issues during a slump, providing advice that stuck.

“He could bust your chops with the best of them,” Sale said. “And then just on the flip side, he would kiss you on the forehead and tell you he loved you on his way out.”

Sale allowed three earned runs over six innings in Atlanta’s 7-3 Spring Training win.

The Braves open their 2025 campaign March 27 on the road against the Padres; the Red Sox face the Rangers at Texas' home-opener.