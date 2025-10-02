Boston Red Sox pitcher Connelly Early has only made four regular season appearances over his brief MLB career. And yet, Boston is now trusting him in the team's most important game of the year.

Early will be the Red Sox's starter when the take on the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the Wild Card Series. Ironically enough, the Yankees are also throwing a rookie in Cam Schlitter. Whoever come out victorious not only moves on to the next round of playoffs, but gets supreme bragging rights over their biggest rival.

Early is well aware of the pressure that has been placed on his shoulders. But he is embracing it and ready to prove why the Red Sox are counting on him, via Christopher Smith of MassLive.

“Super fortunate to be in this spot and really happy the Red Sox trust me with the ball out there,” Early said.

Through his first four starts, Early put up a 2.33 ERA and a 29/4 K/BB ratio. He has at least seven strikeouts in three of his four outings, including 11 in his debut. Furthermore, Early has never allowed more than two runs in an appearance.

However, he also hasn't pitched more than 5.1 innings. Both of his last outings resulted in loss, despite Early giving up just two runs a piece. And now, he'll be pitching for Boston's playoff life in enemy territory.

Still, the Red Sox like what they see in the rookie. He may be young, but Boston thinks he is ready for this moment. Once Game 3 is under way, both franchises will know if their rookie gamble will pay off.