The Boston Red Sox went at it in a high-profile interleague aeries against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, and they saved their best for last. Garrett Crochet took the mound for Boston in the final game of the three-game set, and he showed out to help the Red Sox get the win in the series.

In a 3-1 Boston victory, Crochet went seven full innings and gave up just one earned run. He struck out 12 Braves while walking just two and gave up just five hits while setting or nearing a number of career highs.

Crochet's 12 strikeouts tie a career-high, while his 112 pitches thrown have set a new high mark for the former White Sox standout, according to the team in a post on social media.

Crochet was constantly fooling Atlanta hitters with his stuff, and the Braves could barely touch him all afternoon. He got 23 swings and misses from the Braves hitters, which is one short of his career high that he set last season with the White Sox, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com.

Crochet got credited with the win in this one, moving him to 5-4 on the season. He has already eclipsed 100 strikeouts in just 13 starts and has an ERA just below two at 1.98, making him an early front runner for the AL CY Young award alongside Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

As of now, the Red Sox are just 29-32, which isn't going to cut it if they want to climb back up the standings in the AL East and get into the playoffs. Crochet gives them a chance nearly every time that he is on the mound, but his 5-4 record is reflective of the struggles that the team has had outside of him even when he is pitching well.

If the Red Sox want to make a push and get into the playoffs, they will have to start picking up the slack outside of Crochet while their ace continues to do what he does on the mound, and that was in full display on Sunday.