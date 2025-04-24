Over a week ago, Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet came close to throwing a no-hitter against his former team, the Chicago White Sox. Though he came up short, it undoubtedly indicated a strong start to the season.

Now he has endured his first loss of the season on Thursday to the Seattle Mariners, 4-3. He pitched five innings, struck out 9, gave up five hits, and four runs.

In defeat, Crochet went to great lengths to describe a relatively passive performance, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

“I’ve just got to get back to that (attack) mentality,” he said. “Just referencing how I was not happy with the success I was having, feeling like I had work to do, that was the wrong approach to have. Sometimes, you’ve got to take the good with the bad. Today was just getting back to who I am, just filling up the zone, throwing fastballs middle-middle and if you hit it, you hit it. It’s a lot better than trying to place one on the inner rail and leaving out over and giving up an extra-base hit like I did in the second inning.”

Crochet then discussed his approach going forward.

“For the most part, I do a lot of my work in the heart of the zone, Crochet said. “I think I was getting away from that because I was having success so it was like, ‘What’s the next thing I can work on?’ Always trying to work on something as opposed to, you just get to a point where you’ve just got to continue what you’re doing.”

Despite the loss, Crochet is enjoying success with the Red Sox. He is currently 2-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 35 strikeouts. A smooth transition to say the least.

Garrett Crochet going from Chi-Town to Beantown

Crochet was traded from the White Sox to Boston during the offseason in exchange for four prospects Chase Meidroth, Kyle Teel, Wikelman Gonzalez, Braden Montgomery).

His addition to the Red Sox has added more depth to their starting rotation while taking on the role of anchor, the guy expected to perform well.

Meanwhile, the White Sox took a chance in trading Crochet to bring in young talent considering the White Sox are one of the worst teams in the league.

The White Sox are off to a poor start and to make matters worse the Sox lost starting pitcher Martin Perez to an elbow injury for the rest of the year.

A huge void left behind by Crochet.