The Chicago White Sox and manager Will Venable entered the 2o25 MLB season knowing that it was going to be a rebuilding year. However, the team was optimistic that a new manager in Chicago could help them surprise some people after the team traded away Garrett Crochet. Unfortunately, the team will be without starting pitcher Martin Pérez for the rest of the year, according to ESPN.

Pérez went onto the injured list last weekend after injuring his flexor tendon back on April 18th against the Boston Red Sox. Luckily for Chicago fans, their pitcher won't need Tommy John surgery, but his elbow will end his season prematurely. Chicago signed Pérez to a one-year deal after he spent the last year bouncing between the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres.

With Pérez gone, the decision to trade away a blossoming star in Crochet to the Red Sox stings even more. Now, any chance the White Sox had at potentially making things interesting in the AL Central is out the window.

However, Pérez's injury does have a silver lining for the White Sox. Being down another starter gives Venable the opportunity to give his young pitchers even more major league experience. Three of the five starting pitchers that Chicago started the year with on the roster are 25 or younger. Sean Burke and Shane Smith have both shown flashes for the White Sox so far this season, giving Chicago hope that its return to contention isn't too far in the future.

For now, it looks like it's going to be a long year for the White Sox, who set the mark for the worst record in a MLB season since 1900 last year, going a measly 41-121.

The White Sox continue to deal with setbacks in their rebuild, but Pérez's injuries could set other things into motion. One of the more palpable rumors in MLB is that Chicago's Luis Robert Jr. is available for trade if the price is right.